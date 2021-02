Tami Jeffries, R.N., prepares the first locally-available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Va. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star via AP)

ALABAMA – If you get a call from somebody saying they’ll administer the COVID-19 vaccine at your home, it’s probably a scam.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said Thursday evening that they had received reports of people claiming to be public health nurses contacting Alabamians by phone, email, or in-person.

In all of these cases, ADPH says to deny any suspected scammer entry to your home, refrain from providing any personal information, and contact local law enforcement with details.

If you receive unsolicited telephone calls, emails, or visits from persons purporting to be with ADPH and offering to administer COVID-19 vaccines at home, do not allow them to enter your residence… — Alabama Public Health (@ALPublicHealth) February 4, 2021