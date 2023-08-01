BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The U.S. Department of Justice is suing the Alabama Department of Transportation over claims that they discriminated against a former employee with a disability.

The lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama, alleged that ALDOT refused to hire a man because of his physical disability, violating Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Court documents stated that this man had allegedly been working for ALDOT for several years as a maintenance technician and that his disability came from a job-related injury. The documents stated that because of his injury, he could no longer lift heavy objects.

According to court documents, even after his injury, he continued to work for ALDOT for several years with necessary accommodations. However, when the man reapplied to be a TMT following a brief retirement, ALDOT allegedly refused to re-hire him. The DOJ claimed this refusal was based on his disability, and that a less-experienced applicant was hired instead.

Title I of the ADA prohibits employers from discriminating against qualified individuals on the basis of disability, including using criteria – that are not job-related – that screen out qualified applicants.

“Qualified people with disabilities must have an equal opportunity to participate in the workforce,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in a statement. “This lawsuit reflects the Justice Department’s ongoing commitment to protect the employment rights of people with disabilities under the ADA.”

The case is being handled by the department’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama based on a referral from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.