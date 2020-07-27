Alabama Dept. of Agriculture warns residents about unsolicited seed packages from China

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries)

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries have received reports of multiple Alabama residents receiving packages from China containing “unsolicited” origin seeds through the United States Postal Service.

Officials say that the packing is often labeled as jewelry, incorrectly. Residents from other states, including Arizona, Delaware, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Washington State have also reported residents receiving the “suspicious” seed packages. They say the practice is known as agricultural smuggling.

“We urge all residents to be on the lookout for similar packages. These seeds could be invasive or be harmful to livestock,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate.

ADAI is asking Alabama residents who have received the packages to follow these instructions:

  1. DO NOT plant the seeds and if they are in a sealed package, do not open the sealed package. Also, DO NOT dispose of the seeds.
  2. Report suspicious seed deliveries to USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and maintain the seeds and packaging until USDA provides further instructions. This may be used for evidence. 

The USDA is expected to release official guidance, including instructions for reporting unsolicited seeds. The instructions will be shared by ADAI as soon as possible.

For more information, the USDA has details about preventing agricultural smuggling online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

93° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 74°

Tuesday

88° / 73°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 88° 73°

Wednesday

85° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 85° 73°

Thursday

86° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 86° 73°

Friday

92° / 73°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 92° 73°

Saturday

94° / 72°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 94° 72°

Sunday

94° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 94° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

93°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

94°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
94°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

81°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

83°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

84°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
86°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories