Alabama deputy hurt, man shot during arrest attempt

CLEVELAND, Ala. (AP) – State police say an Alabama deputy was injured and a man was shot by officers as authorities attempted to arrest a suspect wanted for making threats.

A statement from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says deputies from Etowah County, Blount County and an FBI agent attempted to arrest 40-year-old Stevie B. Holmes of Cleveland on a warrant for making a terrorist threat.

Police say Holmes resisted and injured a Blount County deputy with a sharp object, and officers shot Holmes.

The injured officer was treated at the scene and Holmes was taken to a hospital by helicopter ambulance. He was in stable condition.

