Alabama: Deputy recovering after being shot during standoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama sheriff’s deputy is recovering after sustaining a gunshot wound during a standoff outside Montgomery.

According to news outlets, the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls Saturday that a man was firing a gun at houses in the town of Eclectic.

Sheriff Bill Franklin tells WSFA authorities communicated with the shooter over a public address system and tried deploying gas to get him out.

Franklin said the suspect, 59-year-old Jeffrey Cofer, of Eclectic, fired multiple rounds, wounding a deputy. The wounded deputy was taken to a hospital in Montgomery, where Franklin said he was recovering.

Cofer was taken into custody and faces an attempted murder charge. It was not clear whether he had an attorney.

