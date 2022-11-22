MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The wife of the owner of a popular restaurant has died after being hit and killed trying to cross Old Shell Road Monday afternoon.

Powell Hamlin, owner of the Dew Drop Inn, confirmed to WKRG News 5 his wife Robin Hamlin was hit and killed. Mobile Police said a crash occurred on Old Shell Road outside the Dew Dropp Inn just after 3:45 p.m.

WKRG News 5 spoke to Powell, who was clearly distraught from the incident. He said a driver was speeding. Powell also said he had recently complained to Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson about road safety concerns in the area. Mobile police said it is unknown if the driver was speeding and the crash is still under investigation.

According to Southern Living, The Dew Drop Inn is Mobile’s oldest restaurant, which opened in 1924. The restaurant is known for its world-famous hotdogs and hamburgers.