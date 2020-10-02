Alabama doctor sentenced to 30 years in child porn case

Alabama

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama doctor accused of secretly recording girls and other guests in his home was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted of producing and possessing child pornography.

Jurors convicted 56-year-old Ronald Tai Young Moon Jr. of Vestavia Hills in February.

Prosecutors say a judge sentenced him to the prison term on Wednesday.

Evidence showed Moon used cameras hidden at his home to record neighbors and girls, including some who were there and changing into bathing suits for pool parties.

Authorities say the taping went on from the mid-1990s until around 2012.

Moon’s medical license was revoked earlier this year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

