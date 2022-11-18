ALABAMA (WHNT) — Alabama is experiencing one of the nation’s worst flu outbreaks, so doctors with the Alabama Medical Association are promoting a campaign, ‘Flu Shot Friday’ to encourage everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated against the virus.

Flu shots are currently available at county health departments throughout the state, and medical professionals say the earlier you get the shot, the better your chances are at fending off the flu.

It takes two weeks for the flu vaccine to become effective at protecting people against the virus.

“It is definitely flu season in Alabama and the best way to protect yourself is to get the flu vaccine,” said Dr. Julia Boothe, President of the Medical Association. “Alabama is currently experiencing one of the worst flu outbreaks in the country. Getting vaccinated now will provide protection during the peak of flu season.”

Health officials are stressing the importance of getting a flu shot after four people in Alabama, including one child, reportedly died from the virus earlier this month.

You can find more influenza information here.

To see find your local health department, click here.