Alabama driver’s license offices to close April 18-26 to undergo modernization

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama will be getting an upgrade to its driver’s license system in April. Last week Governor Kay Ivey announced the system will be modernized. In the news release, Ivey’s office said the modernization will provide significant improvements for both citizens and personnel across the state.

“This new system will consolidate multiple legacy systems into one integrated, modern system to further protect our citizens’ data and enhance customer service,” said Governor Ivey.

The current system has been in place for close to two decades. According to officials, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System, simply known as LEADS, will completely revitalize the current system.

“LEADS is a tangible example of ALEA’s continued focus on improving customer service, communication and technology to effectively achieve the Agency’s mission of providing quality service for all,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor.

In order to install the new system, driver license offices across the state will close April 18-26.

Once LEADS goes live, ALEA will offer expanded online services to include: