ALABAMA (WRBL) — A car crash in Barbour County claimed two lives early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on Alabama 30 near the five mile marker and about five miles east of Clayton.

Around 3 a.m. on Feb. 7, a car struck a deer then a culvert and a tree before overturning.

Both the driver and passenger were pronounced dead on the scene — Christopher Rocqual Wood-Caple, 28, of Clayton, and Quawanna Quasheima Wigham, 26, of Eufaula.

There is no additional information available at this time.