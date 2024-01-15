MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Emergency Management Agency has been preparing for this winter weather event for days now.

Executive Operations Officer Lisa Castaldo says while the northern counties might be most impacted, the whole state will eventually feel the effects.

“This is an event that’s going to impact our northern counties all the way down to the coast,” Castaldo said.

Gov. Kay Ivey issued an emergency declaration Sunday for 25 northern counties, saying they “may be severely affected by ice, snow, sleet, freezing rain, as well as extreme and prolonged freezing temperatures.”

“It’s going to be a very slowly evolving event that will eventually impact the entire state because of the very cold temperatures that everyone will end up experiencing even if they don’t experience winter precipitation from this event,” Castaldo said.

Castaldo says the best thing to do, if you can, is stay out of the elements and stay home.

“That’s the safest place to be. But listen to your local officials, your local emergency managers, and your weather forecasters, and they’ll be able to give you the best and most current information about conditions in your particular area,” Castaldo said. “If you do have to go out, make sure that you have some supplies with you and that you have fuel in your car.”

She says the Alabama EMA has been working with local emergency managers, ALDOT and ALEA to ensure resources are in place to respond in case of poor road conditions, power loss or other emergencies.

Gov. Ivey’s emergency declaration also tells the Alabama National Guard to prepare to be activated. It includes a notice that price gouging is illegal and includes transportation waivers for emergency equipment.