Alabama: Ex-husband accused of murder for hire of former wife released from jail

Alabama

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Jason Starr

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Jason Starr, the man accused of murder-for-hire of his former wife, an Enterprise educator, in 2017 has been released from jail, according to a Coffee County official. He will be required to wear a monitoring device during his release.

More News from WRBL

According to a local law enforcement official, Jason Starr was not believed to be a flight risk since he stayed in the Coffee County/Dale County area after his wife, Sara Starr, was killed four years ago.

On Dec. 7, 2021, Jason Starr was arrested for murder for hire after the case went without a primary suspect for four years.

WDHN attempted to contact the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama Office for comment, and as of this posting, have not received a response.

Jason Starr has been released back to his Daleville residence with a court-ordered monitoring device on his ankle.

This is an ongoing story. Stay with WDHN for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Don't Miss