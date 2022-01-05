Alabama: Ex-husband accused of murder for hire of former wife released from jail

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Jason Starr, the man accused of murder-for-hire of his former wife, an Enterprise educator, in 2017 has been released from jail, according to a Coffee County official. He will be required to wear a monitoring device during his release.

More News from WRBL

According to a local law enforcement official, Jason Starr was not believed to be a flight risk since he stayed in the Coffee County/Dale County area after his wife, Sara Starr, was killed four years ago.

On Dec. 7, 2021, Jason Starr was arrested for murder for hire after the case went without a primary suspect for four years.

WDHN attempted to contact the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama Office for comment, and as of this posting, have not received a response.

Jason Starr has been released back to his Daleville residence with a court-ordered monitoring device on his ankle.

This is an ongoing story. Stay with WDHN for updates.