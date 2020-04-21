Alabama family survives storm together in closet

COFFEE SPRINGS, Ala. (WDHN) — Anthony Brothers along with his wife, his two-year-old daughter, and their newborn hunkered down in a closet of their Coffee Springs home around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Intense winds ripped down large trees in their yard and tore apart a barn.

“I threw the pillow in the closet,” Brothers said. “As soon as I went to get my daughter out of her room, the power went out. I just had to feel my way to my daughter, I grabbed her, and I think that’s when I heard it the loudest. I believe that’s when all this was being ripped up.”

Except for where a tree hit a portion of the roof, the home does not appear to have any structural damage.

Brothers said prayer helped spare his family from tragedy.