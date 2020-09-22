Alabama Farmers Federation relief fund will help Alabama farmers recover from hurricane

The Alabama Farmers Federation has created a relief fund to help Alabama farmers whose farms were damaged by Hurricane Sally.

Hurricane Sally landed near Gulf Shores as a Category 2 storm with winds reaching 105 mph. The heavy rain and wind destroyed crops, structures and equipment. This hurt the farming business since it was so close to harvest time.

The federation president, Jimmy Parnell, created it after receiving questions from the people about how they could help.

“When disaster strikes, I am always impressed by the people of Alabama and their giving spirits,” said Alabama Farmers Federation President Jimmy Parnell. “As we started receiving photos of damaged crops, barns and equipment, we also started getting questions from people about what they could do to help our farmers, and that’s why we’ve established this fund.”

Any donations to the fund are tax deductible and will be given to farmers who are not covered by a farmowner policy, crop insurance or disaster relief programs.

Donations may be made at AlabamaFarmersFoundation.org or by check to Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation at P.O. Box 11000, Montgomery, AL 36191. Please include “hurricane relief fund” in the check memo line.

For more information, contact the Foundation at (334) 612-5525 or abutts@alfafarmers.org.