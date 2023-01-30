ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Over the weekend, a two-vehicle crash left one Tallassee man dead, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

The crash happened on Friday, Jan. 27, around 10:03 p.m. on Redland Road in Elmore County.

32-year-old Reymundo Teyes Brindis, of Tallassee, was driving a truck that struck the car of 41-year-old Caleb Ian Nathannael Langford, of Montgomery.

According to ALEA, the truck driven by Brindis overturned after leaving the roadway. ALEA says Brindis was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no further information available at this time. WRBL News 3 will update this article with any new details as they become available.