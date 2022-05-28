AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — The Federal Communications Commission will not revoke radio broadcast licenses held by former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard, after ruling that Hubbard’s convictions on ethics charges did not automatically disqualify him.

Administrative Law Judge Jane Hinckley Halprin ruled this month that the enforcement bureau had not proven that Hubbard’s felony convictions render him, and by extension Auburn Network, unqualified to hold the licenses.

Hubbard is serving a 28-month prison sentence after being convicted in 2016 of violating the state ethics law, including using his public office for personal financial gain.

Hubbard last year filed a motion seeking early release from prison, but a judge has not acted on that request.