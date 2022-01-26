Alabama: Federal judges block newly drawn Congressional maps

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Federal judges have blocked Alabama from using newly drawn congressional districts in upcoming elections. A three-judge panel issued a preliminary injunction Monday.

The judges wrote that Alabama should have two districts, instead of one, in which Black voters are a sizeable portion of the electorate.

The judges blocked use of the map and moved the party qualification deadline from Friday until Feb. 11, 2022, to allow the Legislature the opportunity to enact a remedial plan.

“Those states that have been impacted the most because of the Voting Rights Act, 1964-1965, will be impacted in a different way if this ruling stands,” said Alabama Secretary of State, John Merrill. “And opportunity districts are given the stamp of approval, instead of having majority minority districts as it stands.”

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office said the ruling will be appealed.

