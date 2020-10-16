Alabama finished census with 99.9% participation

FILE – This Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Friday, Governor Kay Ivey announced results of the U.S. Census across the state.

According to the Governor’s Office, Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, and Alabama Counts, the state finished with an overall household reponse rate of 99.9%, on par with 48 other states.

63.5% of the responses were self-reported (by internet, phone, or mail), with the remainder collected by census workers going door-to-door.

In comparison, 62.5% of the state’s results were self-reported in the 2010 census.

47 counties also exceeded their 2010 self-response rates.

Friday’s news only includes the household response rate – not the actual number of people living in each household. Those official figures will come later from the Census Bureau, tentatively on Dec. 31.

Gov. Ivey praised the spirit of Alabama residents statewide.

“Over the past several months, Alabamians have come together during these challenging times to complete their 2020 Census, heeding our messages about how vital this count would be to shaping the future of our state. We’re hopeful that the spirit of our citizens in this effort will translate into good news for Alabama down the road.” Gov. Ivey

The highest self-response rates were in Shelby County, where 77.8% of households responded, followed by Madison County at 76%, and Autauga County at 71.7%.

To see where your county ranked, visit the Alabama Census website.