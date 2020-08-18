Alabama football games to be limited to 20% capacity at Bryant-Denny Stadium, tailgating banned for 2020

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama has announced that Bryant-Denny Stadium will be at 20% of its normal capacity on game days this season.

The announcement was sent to season ticket holders in an email Tuesday. The decision comes in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Tickets will be available based on Tide Totals rankings. Season ticket holders are eligible to opt out of season tickets for the 2020 season, according to the email.

Face coverings will also be required inside the stadium, and tailgating will be prohibited on campus.

The full email sent to season ticket holders is shown below:

The university has also announced that ticketing and parking will move to mobile-only this season. All tickets and parking passes will have to be downloaded onto spectators’ phones and scanned. No PDF tickets and passes will be accepted.

Fans entering the stadium will also have to show “cleared” GuideSafe passport on their phone. A link will be sent to ticket holders 48 hours prior to the game and fans must fill out the needed information in order to enter the stadium on game day.

This comes a day after the Southeastern Conference released its schedule for all teams this season. The Crimson Tide’s first home game is scheduled for Oct. 3 against the Texas A&M Aggies.

More information on UA’s new safety guidelines for the football season can be found here.

