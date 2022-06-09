MOBILE, Ala., (WKRG) — A former Mobile church leader was arrested Wednesday for sexually abusing a child.

Kenneth Turberville was charged with two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Child Less than 12 and indicted for Sodomy 1st Degree, according to the Mobile County jail log. Investigators obtained a warrant for his arrest May 13. Turberville was arrested Wednesday, June 8.

Tuberville was a church leader with Clear Water Church back in 2017. Tuberville was tagged in a post by the church as recently as 2017, where he and several others were referenced as “Clear Water leaders.”

Tuberville worked closely with children while he was an active member of Clear Water Church. The church posted a video of Tuberville in 2016 talking to children with the caption, “Kenny Turberville dressed as the Professor… is asking the Kids What they Have learned in VBS!”

In 2022, Tuberville was indicted for Sodomy 1st Degree. An indictment is a formal accusation of crime, meaning he has not been found guilty of the Sodomy charge.