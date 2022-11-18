UPDATE (6:42 p.m.): Officials with the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office have announced a new arrest in the Prichard Water Board case. Theresa Lewis, the Physical Service manager, is currently employed with the board and was arrested Thursday.

She was indicted for theft of property first-degree and aggravated theft of property be deception.

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office said the husband of the Former Prichard Water Board manager Nia Bradley was arrested for the second time Thursday. In a separate news release in the same email, the Mobile DA announced Nia Bradley was indicted on two charges.

The two face charges for alleged misuse of public funds, including using company credit cards to purchase luxury goods.

Anthony Bradley, Nia Bradley’s husband, was arrested and charged with two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card. This comes after the Mobile County Grand Jury issued indictments for the two new charges. Anthony was charged with receiving stolen property first-degree in June 2022.

The Mobile County Grand Jury also indicted Nia Bradley on two charges Thursday, including criminal theft first-degree and aggravated theft by deception She was arrested for these charges in May 2022.

Bradley was first arrested on Feb. 23, 2022, after reports revealed questionable credit card charges which totaled over $3 million. The credit card used was in Bradley’s name and purchases were made at high-end stores such as Gucci and Louis Vuitton.

On Feb. 7, reports were released that showed questionable credit card charges through the company that totaled to $3,998,215.36. His wife, Nia Bradley, was then taken into custody on Feb. 23. It was not until Mobile County Sheriff’s Office raided the home on Feb. 25, that Anthony was taken into custody.