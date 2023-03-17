HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WIAT) — An incoming Alabama freshman defensive back was arrested on a marijuana charge Wednesday.

According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Antonio “Tony” Mitchell, of Alabaster, is charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to sell and/or deliver. The HCSO conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that Mitchell was driving.

Deputies sensed the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle. When asked if it was in the vehicle, Mitchell produced a bag of marijuana from the passenger floorboard. Mitchell and his passenger, Christopher Lewis, of Valley Grande, were taken into custody and transported to Holmes County Jail.

More marijuana, a set of scales, a loaded handgun between the passenger seat and center console and a large amount of cash were discovered during a search of the vehicle. Lewis is charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to sell and/or deliver and carrying a concealed firearm without a permit.