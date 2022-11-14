MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Funeral arrangements for Marshall County Sheriff’s Office’s Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie were announced over the weekend.

Visitation with the family is set for Sunday, November 20, from 2 – 4 p.m. at the Albertville Fine Arts Center, located at 402 East McCord Avenue in Albertville. The funeral service will immediately follow, starting at 4 p.m.

The sheriff’s office released a statement after Guthrie’s untimely death on November 9:

“Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie with the sheriff’s office… passed away late this afternoon after suffering from medical complications that occurred two weeks ago. Please keep Steve’s family in your prayers.” Marshall County Sheriff’s Office

According to social media posts made by Guthrie’s wife, Tammy, he was admitted to the hospital with pancreatitis and gallstones last month. He first coded on Wednesday, October 26 but was revived through CPR.

Guthrie, who was 58, was transferred to Huntsville Hospital on October 28.

On November 4, Tammy Guthrie wrote on Facebook that her husband suffered “severe anoxic brain damage in multiple areas” and was non-responsive.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Secretary Hal Taylor issued his statement regarding the untimely loss of the deputy:

“On behalf of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, I would like to extend my deepest

sympathies to both the friends and the family of Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie of the Marshall

County Sheriff’s Office,” said Taylor. “As the family, Sheriff’s Office and the community grieve, I have assured Sheriff Sims that we will make all ALEA resources available as they attempt to cope

with this tragic loss. A dedicated law enforcement veteran of 30 years, Chief Deputy Guthrie’s

leadership, courage and sacrifice to his local community, as well as to the entire State of

Alabama, is apparent by the overwhelming care and support already displayed by those he so

faithfully served.” ALEA

The Guntersville Memorial Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the services. You can visit their website to send flowers or share memories with the family of Chief Deputy Guthrie.