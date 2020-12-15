 

Alabama GOP Chair Terry Lathan will not seek reelection

Alabama

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and Alabama Republican Chairman Terry Lathan

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Republican Party Chair Terry Lathan will not be seeking reelection when her term ends in February 2021.

“Now that we have reclaimed our U.S. Senate seat for the GOP, our finances are secured, our ‘family’ is stable and we are in outstanding shape across Alabama, I have decided to step aside as ALGOP Chairman,” Lathan said in a press release. “Just as I prayed and felt strongly about running, I also have asked guidance and received the answer it is time to serve the Republican Party in other ways.  After 42 years of service to our Party and its causes, I plan to travel different roads of service.”

Lathan has held the position since 2015. She previously served as the Mobile County GOP chair from 2010 to 2015.

“My duties will continue until our 2021 ALGOP Winter Meeting on February 27 in Montgomery. You can be assured I will not let up in my responsibilities while I finish my journey as the proudest State Party Chairman in the nation,” she said in a statement.

No other information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

49° / 44°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 49° 44°

Wednesday

53° / 35°
Rain
Rain 70% 53° 35°

Thursday

51° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 51° 30°

Friday

56° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 56° 30°

Saturday

58° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 58° 42°

Sunday

59° / 41°
Showers
Showers 39% 59° 41°

Monday

62° / 39°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 23% 62° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

8 PM
Cloudy
2%
48°

48°

9 PM
Cloudy
8%
48°

47°

10 PM
Cloudy
12%
47°

47°

11 PM
Cloudy
19%
47°

46°

12 AM
Showers
36%
46°

46°

1 AM
Showers
38%
46°

46°

2 AM
Showers
40%
46°

46°

3 AM
Showers
35%
46°

46°

4 AM
Few Showers
34%
46°

46°

5 AM
Showers
41%
46°

46°

6 AM
Showers
47%
46°

45°

7 AM
Rain
64%
45°

45°

8 AM
Rain
69%
45°

45°

9 AM
Rain
68%
45°

45°

10 AM
Showers
50%
45°

47°

11 AM
Showers
51%
47°

49°

12 PM
Showers
58%
49°

50°

1 PM
Showers
59%
50°

50°

2 PM
Showers
47%
50°

51°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
51°

52°

4 PM
Cloudy
11%
52°

51°

5 PM
Cloudy
11%
51°

50°

6 PM
Cloudy
11%
50°

50°

7 PM
Cloudy
7%
50°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories