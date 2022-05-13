HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama’s primary election is May 24 and Governor Kay Ivey is seeking a second term, but first, she has to win her party’s nomination. Some polling has shown the governor near, or over the 50.1% threshold needed to win the primary without a runoff.



But, she’s also been the focus of concerted attacks on TV by her rivals in the race. Campaign finance disclosures show millions being spent by Ivey and her opponents.

Under Alabama’s campaign finance reporting rules, in the last four weeks before an election gubernatorial candidates in Alabama are required to file weekly reports. News 19 reviewed the month of April filings by the candidates and the first week of May filings.

Governor Ivey has raised and spent the most money in the race, including spending $2.3 million in April. Tim James spent about a million dollars less in April, $1.39 million and Lindy Blanchard, spent $1.7 million in April.

Looking at some of the bigger fundraising numbers in the race, Blanchard has loaned her campaign $9.4 million, including $1.6 million in April. Ivey received $1.75 million in three installments from Get Families Back to Work, Inc. in three installments from March 31 to April 28.

The group’s listed address in Washington, D.C., is the same as the Republican Governors Association. James reported receiving a $500,000 contribution from a Mobile-based investment advisory firm, Clearbrook LLC, on May 4.

Reports from the first week of May show Ivey spent $789,050 during that stretch, Blanchard spent $697,462 and James spent $383,459.

The reports for the first week of May show Ivey raised $613,281, far ahead of James, who reported raising $28,250 and Blanchard, who reported raising just $1,500.