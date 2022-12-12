ALABAMA (WRBL) — Governor Kay Ivey announced her ban of TikTok usage on state devices and state network.

According to officials, this is a cyber security action to protect Alabama’s sensitive data from “Chinese infiltration activities.”

Gov. Kay Ivey released the following statement on the matter:

“Protecting the state of Alabama and our citizens’ right to privacy is a must, and I surely don’t take a security threat from China lightly. After we discussed this with our OIT secretary, I came to the no brainer decision to ban the use of the TikTok app on our state devices and network. Look, I’m no TikTok user, but the evidence speaks for itself, and I want to make sure I’m doing everything we can as a state to stand against this growing security risk.”

– Governor Kay Ivey