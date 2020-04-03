Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issues stay at home order for entire state

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Alabama, Governor Kay Ivey is issuing a stay at home order for the entire state of Alabama.

The stay at home order goes into effect Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 5:00 CST. Ivey called COVID-19 an imminent threat to the state. It will expire Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

Ivey says state officials tried to do everything possible to stop the spread of the virus before taking this drastic action.

Under the order, every person is ordered to stay at his or her place of residence except as necessary to perform “essential activities.”

A person may leave his or her place of residence to obtain the following supplies for himself or herself, for other household members, including pets, or for a loved one or friend who cannot or should not leave home or cannot care for themselves. This includes:

Food and other consumer goods

Supplies needed to work from home

Pharmaceutical prescriptions or other medical supplies

Fuel for automobiles or other vehicles or other vehicle supplies

Materials for distance learning or other education-related purposes

Any other supplies necessary to maintain a person’s or pet’s daily routine or to maintain the safety, sanitation, and routine operation of a home or residence.

A person may leave his or her place of residence to obtain or provide the following services for himself or herself, for other household members, including pets, or for a loved one or friend who cannot or should not leave home or cannot care for himself or herself. This includes:

Dental, medical, or surgical procedures allowed under paragraph 14 of this Order

Government-funded services or benefits

Automobile repair services

Services vital to the treatment or care of people with physical, intellectual, or developmental disabilities, or people with substance-use disorders

Services related to any public or private distance learning activities and education continuity, including all services under education continuity plans approved by the State Superintendent of Education

Any other services necessary to maintain a person’s or pet’s health and safety or to preserve the person’s ability to perform an essential activity

A person may leave his or her place of residence to attend an event that is a religious worship service, wedding, or funeral if the event involves fewer than 10 people and the people maintain a consistent six foot distance from one another.

“Drive-in” worship service are permitted if they adheres to the following rules:

All participants shall remain in their vehicles for the entirety of the service

The participants in each vehicle all share the same place of residence

Participants do not come within six feet of participants in other vehicles.

Ivey made the announcement Friday afternoon at a news conference.

You can read the full document here: