Alabama Governor authorizes mobilizing National Guard on as-needed basis

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced that she has authorized Adjutant General Sheryl Gordon with the Alabama National Guard to activate up to 1,000 guardsmen to respond to violent protesters, as needed.

The announcement comes following a series of protests over the weekend, including in Birmingham, that escalated to violence.

The Governor gave a statement on the weekend protests earlier on June 1, responding to the protests in Birmingham, reading in part:

Like so many others throughout the country and around the world, I, too, was shocked and angered by the tragic actions that led to the senseless death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis. It is a death that should have never happened, and it is a tragedy for which that too many people, especially African Americans, are all too familiar.

Regretfully, the natural anger and frustration of Mr. Floyd’s death has now spread to our state and what started out as peaceful protests in some of our cities yesterday afternoon turned ugly last night.

While no state has a richer history than Alabama in terms of using peaceful protests to lead the country – and the world – to positive change, I agree with Alabama native, Congressman John Lewis, who this weekend said ‘rioting, looting and burning is not the way.’ Governor Kay Ivey responds to Birmingham protests

Now, as the National Guard is authorized to be mobilized as-needed in case of more violence in Alabama, Ivey says the action serves as a preparedness measure, should local and state law enforcement need more support.

Her statement on the announcement reads: