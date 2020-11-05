Alabama governor extends mask order, lifts occupancy limits

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey wears an Auburn University mask as she arrives to announce a statewide mask order during a news conference in the state capitol building in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama is extending a public health order requiring face masks in public but lifting occupancy limits on many places as the coronavirus pandemic worsens in the state.

Gov. Kay Ivey and health officials announced the decision during a Capitol news conference on Thursday.

The new order extends through Dec. 11. It requires anyone over the age of 6 to wear masks in indoor public spaces and outdoors when it’s impossible to stay away from others.

But occupancy limits are ending for retailers, fitness centers and entertainment venues.

The relaxed rules come as both deaths and hospitalizations from COVID-19 are on the rise in Alabama.