Alabama Governor Kay Ivey tweets well wishes to President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump

Alabama

by: WKRG Staff and Emma Simmons

Posted: / Updated:

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey wears an Auburn University mask as she arrives to announce a statewide mask order during a news conference in the state capitol building in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama governor Kay Ivey has shared her thoughts and prayers with President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump following the President’s announcement of their positive coronavirus tests early Friday morning.

Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth also tweeted about the president and first lady’s diagnoses, encouraging people to join him in prayer for their “quick recovery.”

As of 8:30 a.m., Alabama senators Doug Jones (D) and Richard Shelby (R) have not tweeted on the matter.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus. Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden will reportedly be tested sometime today. In a tweet, Biden said he and his wife Jill were praying for the Trumps’ “swift recovery.”

