Alabama Governor Kay Ivey tweets well wishes to President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama governor Kay Ivey has shared her thoughts and prayers with President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump following the President’s announcement of their positive coronavirus tests early Friday morning.
Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth also tweeted about the president and first lady’s diagnoses, encouraging people to join him in prayer for their “quick recovery.”
As of 8:30 a.m., Alabama senators Doug Jones (D) and Richard Shelby (R) have not tweeted on the matter.
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus. Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden will reportedly be tested sometime today. In a tweet, Biden said he and his wife Jill were praying for the Trumps’ “swift recovery.”
