Alabama has lowest COVID-19 vaccinated population in US

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The state of Alabama now has the lowest percentage of COVID-19 vaccinated residents in the nation, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC’s interactive COVID-19 map shows Alabama at 33.2 percent of its population fully vaccinated, which amounts to 1,626,323 people. Alabama was narrowly beaten out for last place by the neighboring state of Mississippi, which sits at 33.3 percent of residents vaccinated for COVID-19.

The states with the highest percentage of fully vaccinated residents include Vermont (66.2 percent), Massachusetts (62.4 percent), Maine (62.3 percent), Connecticut (61.5 percent), and Rhode Island (59.7 percent).

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) currently lists 26 of the state’s 67 counties in the “very high” risk category for COVID-19 spread. That includes several North Alabama counties like Colbert, Lauderdale, Limestone, Morgan, and Marshall.

As of Friday afternoon, Alabama had over 550,000 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 with 11,398 deaths as a result of the virus.

Full data from the Alabama Department of Public Health can be found on the COVID-19 Dashboard.