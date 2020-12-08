Alabama has more than 2,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19

The state of Alabama hit another milestone related to the COVID-19 pandemic: On Monday, hospitals across the state reported a total of 2,079 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients who were admitted in the hospital. That was up 163 patients reported on Sunday.

This statistic, posted on tab 9 on the ADPH dashboard, shows how many people are in the hospital at the daily count from the hospital. It does not show the number of people admitted on that particular day.

The Huntsville Hospital Health System reported 378 inpatients who were COVID-19 positive on Monday; 188 of those are in Madison County. The information shared on the Huntsville Hospital Facebook page showed it has 53 patients on ventilators and 88 patients in the ICU.

Meanwhile, East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika has announced a visitation level of red, which means there are either more than 10% prevalence of COVID-10 cases in Lee County or more than 40 inpatients with COVID-19. That means there are strict limits on who can visit a patient in the hospital.

DCH Health System in Tuscaloosa also released updated patient numbers on Monday. There were 138 inpatients at the hospital, 29 of them newly admitted. There were 33 patients in the ICU and 15 on ventilators.

To date, there have been 27,044 total hospitalizations in the state.

The state of Alabama has seen a total of 225,789 confirmed cases of Coronavirus since the pandemic started in March. There have also been 3,465 confirmed deaths from COVID-19.

The Alabama Department of Public Health continues to take a close look at those numbers and releases the characteristics of cases and deaths several times a week.