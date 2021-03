MONTGOMERY, Ala. – State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris is expected to give an update on COVID-19 vaccinations across the state.

The conference will be on Friday, March 5, at 10:00 AM.

This update comes the day after Governor Kay Ivey extended the Safer-At-Home order across the state until April 9th.