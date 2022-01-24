Alabama high court raises maximum bond for murder defendants

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Alabama Supreme Court has raised the maximum bail amount a judge can set for a state murder charge to $1.5 million.

The change to Alabama’s criminal rules approved by the high court Jan. 14 means murder defendants now face bail that’s 10 times higher than the previous limit of $150,000.

Alabama prosecutors had pushed for the change, saying the old bail limit was too low to keep some dangerous people in jail while awaiting trial.

In Mobile County, Chief Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood points to Dayvon Bray, who was released from jail on bond after being charged with murder last year only to be arrested again and charged with killing his girlfriend.