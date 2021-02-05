Alabama high school basketball coach killed in robbery

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama high school basketball coach was shot and killed in what authorities are describing as a random robbery in Selma.

Police say Dallas County High School coach Christopher Harrell was fatally wounded in a holdup outside a barbecue restaurant on Thursday night.

Authorities say the 56-year-old Harrell had stopped to pick up dinner when someone tried to rob him.

Investigators are checking surveillance video and other leads, but no one has been arrested.

A prosecutor says there’s no indication the shooting had anything to do with Harrell’s work as a coach.