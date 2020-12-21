Alabama high school basketball player dies in house fire

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Students at Bessemer City High School are mourning the loss of one of their own.

On Sunday night, the school’s basketball team confirmed that Kayvion Webster, who also played on the school’s basketball team, had died in a house fire.

“We loss (sic) a soldier today @WebsterKayvion to a house fire, please pray for our program and family of Kayvion,” a tweet from the school’s basketball team Twitter page stated. “We love you and miss you.”

According to officials with the Bessemer Fire Department, the fire happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning on Granville Avenue in Bessemer. Three adults who were inside the house got out but Webster was found in the bathroom by firefighters. He was then taken to Medical West and then UAB Hospital, where he died later that day.

Webster, whose Twitter biography stated he was “just a kid tryna (sic) make it out the hood,” was part of the Class of 2023 and had also played in the Iron City Huskies travel league team.

“The death of Kayvion Webster brings an abyss of sadness to our school and community,” Supt. Autumn Jeter said in a written statement. “It’s hard to lose any member of the Bessemer Family. And, a young person like Kayvion is exceptionally difficult. He was a student, an athlete, and a person of good character.”

Basketball coach Ron Hamilton said Webster was “just a good kid.”

“He was quiet, very respectful, loved basketball, and was a good student,” Hamilton said in a statement. “He did what he needed to do in the classroom.”

In addition, Hamilton said Webster was also a good teammate.

“Everyone liked him,” he said. “He was growing as an athlete.”

Tributes poured across social media in the wake of Webster’s death.

“First met this kid when he was in the 6th grade,” Brandon Maye, a football coach at Hueytown High School, wrote. “I can honestly say there isn’t anything negative to say about him. One of the best athletes & funniest kids to be around. It was an honor to coach you. Rest easy!”

“Got an opportunity to coach this kid in middle school,” Carver High School defensive coordinator LeAndre Crawford said. “Hell of a talent, more of a joy & energy as a person. Hate to continuously see the city of Bessemer suffer especially these kids.”

Webster’s family lost most of their possessions in the fire. A GoFundMe has been set up to assist the family.