Alabama hospital patient suffered severe allergic reaction to Pfizer vaccine, ADPH reports

DECATUR, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health has announced that a patient who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine suffered a severe allergic reaction Tuesday.
According to ADPH, the patient suffered anaphylaxis several minutes after receiving the dose. They were immediately treated at Decatur Morgan Hospital and are now in stable condition.
The patient is said to have a history of anaphylaxis to “biologic agents and, following a risk assessment, wish to proceed with the vaccine.”
As of Wednesday morning, 15,286 vaccines have been administered in Alabama. This is the only case of a recipient having anaphylaxis in the state, accoridng to ADPH.
Six people nationwide have suffered anaphylaxis after receiving the vaccine.
No other information has been released at this time.
