ALABAMA (WRBL) – Thursday, Alabama lawmakers voted to ban a list of subjects deemed ‘divisive concepts’ from being taught in schools.

The House voted 65 to 32 to prohibit teachers from compelling students to learn a list of 11 concepts dealing with race, sex or religion.

Supporters of the bill say this legislation is needed to ensure students aren’t made to feel guilty because of their race.

Democrats say it would stifle discussions in the classroom and hinder free speech.

The bill now heads to the Senate.