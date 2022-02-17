Alabama House passes drive-through liquor bill

ALABAMA (WRBL) – In Alabama, state lawmakers are debating a proposal to make it easier to purchase from liquor stores.

Representative Gil Isbell sponsored a bill recently passed in the Alabama House, allowing liquor stores to install drive-throughs or walk-up windows.

Liquor store owners across the state say the option would be preferable for some customers.

“Some customers have to come in here and give us a high five and hug on us and that’s good and all but they won’t go through the drive thru maybe for the elderly, single young lady, for the safety reason i can see it working,” said Don Forrest the owner of Last Chance Liquor Store.

The bill is currently in the State Senate. If approved, the law could be implemented by the first of 2023.