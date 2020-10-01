Alabama housing officials retiring after discrimination accusation

Alabama
DECATUR, Ala. (AP) – Two longtime officials with the Decatur Housing Authority plan to retire after the agency settled federal claims accusing it of discriminating against Black people.

The Decatur Daily reports that Andy Holloway, chief operating officer of the authority, and housing director Jeff Snead are both departing.

A review by Housing and Urban Development found that the authority let white people live in riverfront towers with scenic views and other amenities while segregating Black people in a development without the frills.

The authority settled the claims for $200,000 and committed to improving a conditions at a complex occupied by Black people.

