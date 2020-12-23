Alabama in top 10 for daily average COVID-19 cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In a recent CDC report, Alabama was ranked #7 for the highest daily average of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. The state continues to break records for COVID cases, raising the question: are current restrictions enough?

Alabama’s current safer at home order requires masks to be worn in public but keeps restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, salons, and other businesses open.

Dr. Celeste Reese Willis oversees COVID-19 testing at Legion Field. She said while the state-mandated restrictions may help, what needs to change is our mentality towards the pandemic.

“It starts with the decision every person makes when they leave their home,” Willis said. “Everyone is not doing everything that we can to help protect everyone else. And I still think that is something that can make a remarkable difference in this outcome.”

Alabama’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are at an all-time high. UAB Hospital is currently dealing with a surge in cases from the Thanksgiving holiday, and are preparing for another as Christmas nears.

“All of us could become more strained and stressed in terms of providing the care,” Dr. Michael Saag with UAB’s infectious disease division said.

Saag is urging people to change their holiday plans, stating a surge of new cases is preventable.

“Doing their part to reduce their exposures for themselves and their loved ones, but also the community and that includes the hospitals and the hospital staff that work there,” Saag said.

Willis said when she interacts with her patients, she encourages them to tell friends and family about their COVID experience, hoping it will make others realize how severe this pandemic is.

“As people hear more and they realize how common COVID-19 infections, complications, and deaths are around them, it seems to turn a flashlight on in some people,” Willis said.

In the last seven days, Jefferson county has averaged more than double the amount of daily new COVID cases compared to any other Alabama county.