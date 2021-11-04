Alabama inmate death under investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama authorities are investigating the death of a state inmate.

AL.com reports that 33-year-old Jonathan Clay Click was pronounced dead early Tuesday, about an hour after he was found unresponsive in his cell.

Click was being held at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in West Jefferson County.

The chief deputy coroner in Jefferson County said an examination would be done to determine the cause of death.

He said there were no obvious signs of foul play.

The investigation is being handled by the Alabama Department of Corrections’ Intelligence and Investigations Division.

AL.com reports that Click was serving a 20-year sentence for attempted murder and robbery.