Alabama: Inmate gets more than 12 years for assaulting prison guard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Federal authorities say a federal inmate who pleaded guilty to assaulting a prison guard has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Liles C. Burke on Tuesday sentenced 22-year-old Lemond Burns, of Alpine, to 150 months in prison on the charge.

Burns was in custody at the Morgan County jail last April awaiting sentencing on a previous conviction when he assaulted a female corrections officer. He punched the woman twice and knocked her to the ground.

The guard sustained injuries to her face and teeth and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

