LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – One inmate at Limestone Correctional Facility was killed following an inmate-on-inmate assault on Saturday.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Kenyon Arrington, 34, was assaulted by a fellow inmate.

He was taken to a health care unit, where he became unresponsive. Life-saving measures were taken, but Arrington died from his injuries.

Limestone County Coroner Mike West told News 19 that, while a cause of death has not officially been released, Arrington was found with a puncture wound to his back.

Arrington was serving a 20-year sentence for rape out of Crenshaw County.

ADOC is continuing to investigate the assault.