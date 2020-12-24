 

Alabama jailer charged with sneaking cellphones to prisoners

Alabama

by: Associated Press

JASPER, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a Walker County corrections officer is charged with bringing cellphones to prisoners in the county jail in exchange for money.

The sheriff’s office in Jasper says 44-year-old Billie Michelle Hester of Adamsville is charged with two counts of promoting prison contraband.

A statement says Hester received more than 400 calls from inmates during the two months she worked at the Walker County jail.

She allegedly brought several cellphones into the jail in return for $250 for each.

Court records were not available Thursday to show whether Hester had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

