MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A judicial panel convicted an Alabama judge of violating ethics rules by failing to return to work and serve without pay following her conviction in an earlier ethics case.

Court documents show Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd was given a 120-day suspension without pay in an order filed Monday.

The decision came after a trial that lasted five days over three months before the Alabama Court of the Judiciary.

Todd was convicted last year of violating orders of an appellate court.

As punishment, she was ordered to work for 90 days without pay.

The court convicted her of failing to follow that order.