AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Auburn recently announced it would host the finale for Alabama Launchpad, a statewide funding competition for individuals interested in starting a business.

The finale event is scheduled for Aug. 17 at 5 p.m. at The Park located at Auburn University.

The city says 11 finalists have been chosen to participate in the second part of the 2023 competition, with each contestant vying to win $75,000 to start their business.

According to the city, Alabama Launchpad is a program under the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA) in partnership with Innovate Alabama, which offers opportunities to entrepreneurs in two stages of development.

The first stage is for startups in the “concept” part of developing their businesses, and the second stage is for developing businesses in the “early seed” part. Any startups in the first or second stage of development are eligible to participate for funding.

Since its founding, the city says, Alabama Launchpad has funded 114 developing businesses and invested more than $6.1 million in funding. Winning companies that have received funding from Alabama Launchpad have created over 1300 jobs across Alabama.

The 11 finalists competing for $75,000 are:

CheckMySpot, Inc. – a telehealth app that helps individuals detect skin cancer early.

– a telehealth app that helps individuals detect skin cancer early. NanoPrintek, Inc. – offers dry nano printers that transforms how electronics are printed.

– offers dry nano printers that transforms how electronics are printed. SwiftTrax, LLC – offers tech solutions in an automated and modular format specifically for the trucking industry.

– offers tech solutions in an automated and modular format specifically for the trucking industry. The Gathering Lab – allows users to make human connections by grouping 8-12 people based on interests, values, and goals.

– allows users to make human connections by grouping 8-12 people based on interests, values, and goals. VivoSphere, LLC – creates human-like tissue that can be used for scientific drug testing.

– creates human-like tissue that can be used for scientific drug testing. Autonoma, Inc. – offers autonomous vehicle simulations and validation tools which can be used for testing vehicles in the car industry.

– offers autonomous vehicle simulations and validation tools which can be used for testing vehicles in the car industry. BluTapp – offers a personal device that allows users to treat anxiety, PTSD, and trauma. The device can be used as a tool for clinicians and can also be used as a self-guided treatment.

– offers a personal device that allows users to treat anxiety, PTSD, and trauma. The device can be used as a tool for clinicians and can also be used as a self-guided treatment. CharIT, LLC – is a software company offering a modernized charitable giving tool.

– is a software company offering a modernized charitable giving tool. CROUX – a previous Alabama Launchpad concept stage winner (2nd stage) that offers an easier way to connect talent with flexible work opportunities.

– a previous Alabama Launchpad concept stage winner (2nd stage) that offers an easier way to connect talent with flexible work opportunities. Health OpX, Inc. – Allows non-profit organizations to advance technologically and report their impact to donors and partnered healthcare organizations.

– Allows non-profit organizations to advance technologically and report their impact to donors and partnered healthcare organizations. NIXA, Inc. – developed and offers Level 2 EVSEs and perfects smart home ecosystems.

Interested individuals can purchase tickets for the finale event here. For more information about Alabama Launchpad and Innovate Alabama, visit alabamalaunchpad.com and innovatealabama.org.