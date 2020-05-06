Alabama lawmaker proposes bill to help small businesses with state’s gas tax

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama lawmaker is proposing a bill to help small businesses by using the state’s gas tax money to see it through.

Sen. Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) wants to take a portion of the gas tax money to create a small business stimulus fund. The bill would limit the gas tax money to be used for only six months. Many local owned businesses across the state have been forced to close or let go of many of their employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ward says this could provide up the $100 million in revenue for small businesses.

“We don’t have the kind of money that the federal government does, but 100 or 150 million to help these businesses that are struggling, this would be a big help,” Ward said. “This is one more tool in the tool box to help these businesses.”

If the bill is passed int he legislation, it would have to be voted on by the people of Alabama and would be on the July 17 run-off election ballot.