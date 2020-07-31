Alabama lawmaker resigns as pastor after celebrating KKK leader

Alabama
Posted: / Updated:

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Officials say an Alabama lawmaker who was criticized for participating in a celebration marking the birthday of a Confederate general and Ku Klux Klan leader has resigned from his position as pastor of a Baptist church.

News outlets report that Rep. Will Dismukes resigned as pastor of Prattville’s Pleasant Hill Baptist Church on Wednesday after drawing backlash over a Facebook post he shared showing him at a gathering to remember Nathan Bedford Forrest.

The post, which is no longer visible, included a photo showing the Republican state House member speaking in front of Confederate flags.

Dismukes has said he doesn’t plan on resigning from the Legislature.

