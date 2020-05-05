Alabama lawmakers return with social distancing measures in place

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Lawmakers returned to Montgomery Monday with social distancing measures in place.

“We have some members with underlying health conditions, so we are concerned about them,” said Speaker of the House Rep. Mac McCutcheon.

While in the building lawmaker were required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

“I absolutely feel safe, as you can see I’m wearing a mask now,” said Rep. Rod Scott (D-Fairfield).

60 out of the 105 House members were present.

Rep. Rod Scott was the lone democrat at Monday’s session. His fellow Democratic colleagues plan to boycott the session citing safety concerns.

“I decided to come because it is my constitutional responsibility to represent my constitutes,” Rep. Scott said.

Speaker McCutcheon says with house Democrats not being present, he still plans to work with them.

“They may not be here, but yet I am still getting in contact with and they have an opportunity to share their voice,” said Rep. McCutcheon.



During this three-week session, lawmakers plan to take up the education, the general fund budget and some local bills.

Governor Kay Ivey issued this statement appearing surprised that the legislature would come back this early.

The governor has expressed to the Leadership that she is surprised they want to move forward in passing budgets without having a better understanding of revenue projections. We will only have a full picture of our receipts after July 15, 2020 because of the extended state tax filing deadline due to COVID-19. The Legislative Leadership has informed Governor Ivey they will proceed at this time to only address budgets and local bills, and, as they are a separate branch of government, they have every right to do so. Gov. Kay Ivey’s Office

The last day of the legislature will be May 18.

